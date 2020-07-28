Drew Barrymore teases fans with BTS footage of her talk show ahead of its premiere; Watch

Drew Barrymore is teasing fans with some special behind-the-scenes footage of her new daytime talk show: The Drew Barrymore Show. Watch her announcement video below.

As Drew Barrymore previously announced, she will be launching her upcoming daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show this fall. But before that, the Blended actress has some fun games in store for fans. The actress and entrepreneur has announced a digital lineup as a lead-up to the show’s broadcast premiere on Monday, September 14. The digital lineup includes the docuseries The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show, The Art of the Interview, Drew’s Cookbook Club and Drew’s Movie Nite.

While announcing this news via YouTube, Drew said “I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” in a statement. “A series that’s very near and dear to me is called, The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show, I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year. And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I’m really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way,” she added.

Last month, Drew got candid about her dad in a post on Father’s Day. She honoured her father John Barrymore with a special post on Instagram, saying “My mom chose a wild card for my dad. He was a mad poet hedonist man child! But I understood that as a kid. Somehow I have zero baggage or dad issues. I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn’t look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really. But his wildness runs through me. His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break! I love him not for who I wanted him to be, but for who he was,” she wrote.

Drew then said, “And as I look at all the photos of dads today, doing their dad job, sure, there is my tiny self that wished for him to fit in. But he never did. And I’m not sure I did either. And I’m not sure what anything is supposed to look like, or what it really is beyond the images?! But I do know this… both my parents have played a major role in who I am as a parent. And none of it looks perfect. But it functions with so much love. And togetherness. And availability. I don’t have a picture of a dad today to show how great everything was. I have a picture to show what it was. And that is my story. And that is perfect in itself. My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humour! And that wildness that I truly do cherish”

