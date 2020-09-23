Drew Barrymore welcomes Paris Hilton on her talk show; The latter opens up on her childhood abuse; Watch

Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton opened up about their respective childhood abuse stories on The Drew Barrymore Show. Watch their full chat below.

Drew Barrymore feels a bit closer with Paris Hilton after watching her YouTube documentary, where Paris revealed the past abuse she went through during her boarding school years as a teenager. The actress hosted Paris on her new talk show, where the socially distanced two opened up about their past experiences of being placed in solitary confinement at the forcible hands of people in power. “I’ve been where you’ve been and watching your documentary, I don’t know how many interviews and conversations I’m going to have on this show where I am watching a mirror image of everything I’ve been through as well and so I want to talk to you and have you know that I’ve had the people come and take me away,” Drew stated while talking with Paris.

Drew revealed that she too has been “locked up in solitary confinement. I’ve been in a place for lengthy periods of time where we are talking a year, year and a half plus. I haven’t seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often, that's one I recognize so deeply. Why did you decide to do this now?”

Watch their full chat below:

Paris shared that the documentary wasn’t originally supposed to focus on that: “I wanted to do a film to show the businesswoman I am and all I’ve accomplished because I feel like there are so many misconceptions about me and then during shooting, I just became to close with the director that we had this like a sisterly relationship where I felt I could open about anything with her.”

“She told me, ‘This is so important that you tell your story because you are going to help other survivors and people want to come forward with theirs.’ It was very difficult for me because it wasn’t something I ever wanted to talk about in public,” she says. “I was embarrassed for people to know,” Paris admitted. “I now know that I shouldn’t be ashamed, the people who work at these places who are abusing children are the ones who should be ashamed.”

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton opens up on being subjected to childhood abuse: I felt like a prisoner and hated life

Share your comment ×