Drew Barrymore’s stalker arrested again? This time for stalking Emma Watson at New York Fashion Week

Chad Michael Busto, who was previously arrested for stalking Drew Barrymore, was caught again, this time during New York Fashion Week. According to TMZ, Busto aggressively entered a dressing room in an attempt to identify and confront Emma Watson. The disturbing event is the latest in a string of worrying stalker cases involving Busto.

Disturbing dressing room intrusion

Court documents reveal that Chad Michael Busto created a chaotic scene inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard dressing room during New York Fashion Week. Witnesses reported that he shouted at models and makeup artists, repeatedly expressing his desire to marry Emma Watson and insisting on speaking to her and taking a photo with her. He reportedly said "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson"

Prior stalking incidents

Busto's troubling behavior didn't begin with the recent incident. He was initially arrested on August 21 for rushing the stage at a live event hosted by Drew Barrymore at 92NY in Manhattan. During the event, Busto confronted Barrymore, demanding to see her at some point. Subsequently, he faced stalking charges after showing up at Barrymore's residence in Sagaponack, Town of Southampton, attempting to identify her home among several properties by riding his bicycle through their driveways.

Chad Michael Busto's repeated stalking incidents have raised serious concerns, and his latest intrusion at a high-profile fashion event has added to the distressing pattern of behavior. Emma Watson, who has dealt with her own share of stalkers in the past, continues to prioritize her safety while remaining committed to not letting such incidents isolate her. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the justice system will address these alarming episodes, and whether additional measures will be taken to protect the targeted individuals, including Emma Watson.

