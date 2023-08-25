Drew Barrymore's stalker arrested outside her USD 6 million home in Long Island; Details inside

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker has been arrested outside her Long Island house, two days after interrupting her on stage

Drew Barrymore (instagram/drewbarrymore)
Drew Barrymore (instagram/drewbarrymore)

Key Highlight

  • Drew Barrymore has once again been targeted by an obsessed stalker
  • According to reports, he had been searching the area and knocking on doors to find Barrymore

Drew Barrymore, the beloved actress and talk show host, has once again been targeted by an obsessed stalker who has taken his obsession to alarming levels. The recent incident, just days after a similar instance, sheds light on the distressing issue of celebrity stalking.

Drew Barrymore's stalker 

The person at the center of this unsettling story, Chad Michael Busto, was detained after coming into Drew Barrymore's Hamptons estate without permission. According to reports, he had been searching the area and knocking on doors in an effort to find the star's $6 million home. His disturbing behavior, which had come to the public's attention just two days earlier, has continued with this episode. Two days earlier, Busto interrupted an on-stage talk between Drew Barrymore and singer/actress Reneé Rapp at a Manhattan event at the 92nd Street Y, Barrymore had to be rushed off stage. His unexpected appearance caused a commotion, although he escaped immediate arrest at the moment.

Drew Barrymore (instagram/drewbarrymore)

A troubling history of stalking

These recent incidents are not the only instance of Chad Michael Busto's troubling behavior. His criminal history gives a troubling picture, including multiple-state violations like harassment, trespassing, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, and stealing. The continuous troubling pattern of his dates back to 1999. According to reports, Busto's obsession with popular celebrities goes beyond Drew Barrymore. He was allegedly banned from an online fan forum due to accusations of "stalking," "sexual harassment," and "threats" against Amber Heard.  The alarming information about Busto's past strengthens the case for combating celebrity stalking and putting in place the appropriate measures to secure public figures' safety.

After making an attempt to locate the actress at her Hamptons house, Busto was taken into custody by the police. Now that Busto is in custody, Barrymore and her neighborhood may feel some relief from the suffering brought on by his frequent invasions.  This incident, however, brings attention to the larger issue of celebrity stalking and highlights the need for increased security measures and more awareness regarding the safety of famous people. 

FAQs

Why is Drew Barrymore so famous?
She appeared in several television movies before making her film debut in Altered States (1980). In 1982 she became famous for her performance as the adorable Gertie in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.
What is going on with Drew Barrymore?
Drew Barrymore taking a 'healthy' break from social media to go on 'adventures' over the summer after controversial comments about her relationship with estranged mom. Drew Barrymore announced that she was going to be taking a social media hiatus for the upcoming summer months.
Why was Drew Barrymore rushed off stage?
Drew Barrymore was swiftly taken away after a fan rushed the stage demanding to speak to her at a 92NY event in New York. As the Charlie's Angels star spoke to singer Reneé Rapp, she was rudely interrupted by a man who said his name was Chad Michael Busto
