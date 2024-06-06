Drew Scott and Linda Phan Welcome Their Newest Addition to the Family, Baby Girl Piper Rae; See Here

Drew Scott, the 46-year-old HGTV star, and his wife Linda Phan, 39, have expanded their family with the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Piper Rae, born on May 21. The couple shared the joyous news on their website and posted heartwarming photographs on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Drew expressed his excitement on the joint website he shares with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. He conveyed that both Piper and Linda are in good health, and highlighted the adorable enthusiasm of their 2-year-old son, Parker, at becoming a big brother.

Drew mentioned that Parker is displaying curiosity and helpfulness, though he might be feeling a bit jealous. To include Parker in the new family dynamics, they gave him a baby doll so he can take care of his 'baby' while they attend to Piper. This thoughtful gesture is part of their efforts to ensure Parker feels included and loved during this transition.

The Scott family's latest addition marks a new chapter of love and growth, as they continue to nurture their expanding family.

Drew and Phan embrace parenthood with the arrival of baby girl Piper Rae

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are now navigating the world of parenting with both a son and a daughter. Drew has been receiving a variety of advice about being a "girl dad," with some people emphasizing the joys and others offering more cautious tips. Despite the mixed opinions, he is excited to see what the future holds with Piper.

Drew shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram featuring his newborn daughter's tiny foot, introducing her to the world with immense love. His caption expressed his joy: "Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart," wrote the proud father of two.

The journey to welcoming their second child began with a sweet joint Instagram post back in January, hinting at their growing family as Parker prepared for a new playmate. It's wonderful to see their family expanding and spreading so much love and joy.

Drew Scott shares excitement over growing family at Environmental Media Awards Gala

Fresh from their joyous announcement, Drew Scott and Linda Phan, stars of Property Brothers, shared their excitement about their growing family at the Environmental Media Awards Gala in Los Angeles. The couple was visibly elated about the recent addition to their family.

Drew expressed his delight, stating, "We are super excited. Linda is a rockstar mom already." He also shared his anticipation for seeing their toddler son, Parker, embrace his new role as a big brother. "I love seeing Linda as a mom, and the idea of having a couple of kiddos running around is pretty cool," he added.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Drew mentioned the joy of having siblings and how it enriches family life. "I have siblings, and so for Parker to have a sibling too is pretty cool," he shared.

As they embark on this new chapter, Drew and Linda are filled with joy and anticipation, looking forward to the love and laughter that their growing family will bring.

