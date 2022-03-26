Drive My Car Review: Hidetoshi Nishijima & Tōko Miura's movie is a grappling, poignant tale on grief & closure

Drive My Car

Drive My Car Cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tōko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima

Drive My Car Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Streaming Platform: MUBI

Drive My Car Stars: 4/5

"Chekhov is terrifying. When you say his lines, it drags out the real you," Oscar-nominated Drive My Car's lead protagonist actor-theatre director Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) explains as his complex reasoning behind not playing Vanya in his own play, Uncle Vanya, a role he's accustomed to like second skin. However, as the story progresses, Yūsuke's "real"-ness steadily breaks out during his many, many conversations with an assigned chauffeur, Misaki Watari (Tōko Miura), as they both bond over grappling with immeasurable grief.

Based on renowned Japanese writer Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name from his 2014 collection Men Without Women, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's respectful adaptation, Drive My Car, is a soul-stirring tale on two individuals finding closure in spite of unresolved grief. Yūsuke Kafuku, who is in a supposedly amicable marriage with his wife, screenwriter Oto Kafuku (Reika Kirishima), catches her red-handed with a young lover, budding actor Kōji Takatsuki (Masaki Okada). However, before Yūsuke can confront her, Oto passes away, leaving her husband with unanswered questions. Two years later, Yūsuke, who has now given up on acting, travels to Hiroshima for an Uncle Vanya multilingual residency and is chauffered on his beloved red 1987 Saab 900 Turbo, albeit reluctantly, by a young woman named Misaki Watari.

Simultaneously, in a surprising move, Yūsuke casts a much younger Kōji, who is now a free agent after a big scandal shunned him from the spotlight, as Vanya, instead of himself, an obvious choice. Besides striking an awkward friendship with Kōji, which is riddled with possible cruel intentions, Yūsuke finds unlikely solace in Misaki, who battles demons of her own, at such a young age. Through their numerous car rides, with the distance, duration and conversations exceeding the previous outing, the stifling silence surrounding Yūsuke and Misaki turns into intimate tête-à-têtes, owing to the tape including Oto's sublime narration of Uncle Vanya, a sombre lullaby to both sets of ears and something Yūsuke listened to on repeat, for work purposes and to calm his mind at the same time. As the audience, you almost feel like you're intruding on the duo's safe space, within the confines of the car as they break their resolve and find comfort in each other's woes.

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tōko Miura deliver masterful performances, embodying the grief-stricken mindset of Yūsuke and Misaki with spiritual grandeur. Leaving the drama to the play within the movie, Hidetoshi and Tōko's restrained act almost feels lifelike, where you're instantly entranced by their reserved sadness. Moreover, you're able to easily understand how Yūsuke's grief feels like a fresh wound while Misaki's sorrow is a scar from a long time ago. While individually, they entrance you into the entire frame, their scenes together are pure cinematic magic where prose is as enticing as the silence. Yūsuke's stoic demeanour is gradually pulled apart as he's made to confront his unresolved issues while Misaki barely cracks a smile and yet, makes you feel everything and nothing at once.

While Reika Kirishima makes short yet significant work as the complicated Oto, Masaki Okada is equally impressive as Kōji, a better actor in real life than in his projects. A special mention to Park Yu Rim and Jin Dae Yeon, who play Lee Yoo Na, a deaf actress in Yūsuke's play and Gong Yoon Soo, an interpreter for the play. The pair delight through and through and are a pivotal aspect in the cumulative portion of the story.

At a runtime of three hours, which for some may be an obstacle to get through, Drive My Car feels like a long drive, where you're safely enclosed in the safety net of one's car, but with a landscape view of the world going on by. Through their conversations, Yūsuke and Misaki understand the cruelty of life after death and that no matter what, you have to keep living because the one thing that's constant is change. In each other's troubles, the pair are allowed to sort out their existential crisis like a personal therapy session. Sometimes, just saying words out loud can do the trick! Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is a genius when it comes to showcasing intimacy in its rawest form, hits a masterstroke with finesse in Drive My Car.

An example would be how Oto comes up with her screenplay ideas during intercourse with her husband, or how Yūsuke and Kōji have a mundane-turned-dramatic conversation about Oto's bedtime stories. The racy undertones help personify the inner agony that these characters face and how after a loved ones' death, it is the ones surviving that are dying a slow death inside. This is impeccably characterised by Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe's long paced screenplay, where the characters are allowed to genuinely experience each emotion with clarity.

The Saab, in itself, is such a metaphor to be deciphered that one viewing of Drive My Car isn't enough. Through Hidetoshi Shinomiya's intricate cinematography, the car sequences, in particular, are the most captivating as you spend mundane days and conversational nights, freezing winter and snow-filled mountains with the duo. Like I mentioned before, breathing space was entitled not just to the characters, but also their setting, and that's seen in the camerawork, as the frame stays long after the words have been spoken. Hyeon-Seon Seo's alluring production design shows a more introspective outlook of the picturesque Hiroshima and Hokkaido, through city lights and lonely nights. Equally enticing is Eiko Ishibashi's score, which never overstays its welcome as the revving engine, in itself, is a tactful motif. Included is a string quartet by Beethoven, a reference in Murakami's short story.

At the end of the day, Drive My Car simply drops us off to the final destination with an observant afterthought, way after the end credits roll: "We must keep on living."