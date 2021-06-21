Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo bids adieu to high school; Shares photos in her graduation robe

Olivia Rodrigo just graduated high school and she took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her celebration.

Olivia Rodrigo has graduated high school and the singer happily posed for pictures sporting her graduation robe. The singer took to Instagram to post Polaroid-style snaps of herself posing with the peace sign and more. Rodrigo who starred in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has become a major sensation thanks to her hit songs including Drivers License and fans almost forgot she was still to graduate high school.

Even before graduating high school, Olivia already scored her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with her debut full-length, Sour. The singer in her recent post that celebrated her graduation, simply wrote, "Bye high school" along with a series of snaps that showed her giving a weird pose as well as a photo of an SUV with the words "Just Graditated!" jokingly written on it.

Rodrigo in a recent interview had spoken about her forgetting that she's still a student. Speaking to Billboard, she had said, "I have like a month left of senior year, and I’ve sort of been neglecting that. Because I’ve been off making my album, I sort of forgot I was a high school student."

Check out Olivia Rodrigo's graduation photos here:

In the meantime, Rodrigo has also been hitting the headlines for her close friendship with Taylor Swift. The duo recently met for the first time at the BRIT Awards 2021 and posed for a silly snap. Olivia has maintained in several media interactions that she is inspired by Swift. Rodrigo is also known to have made cover versions of Swift's song, showing how much she admires her.

