Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo opens up about experiencing 'identity crisis' as a young Disney star

Olivia Rodrigo has been in the limelight since an early age. She starred in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark at age 12, a show that became immensely popular and ran for three seasons. The 18-year-old actress and musician who is currently enjoying the success of her latest song, Drivers License, recently in an interview with Elle, spoke about the difficulties she faced while growing up as a child star. Rodrigo opened up about facing an identity crisis at the age of 14.

As a middle-schooler, Olivia revealed that her life changed instantly after she was cast in the Disney series. The singer mentioned that it got lonely and she was often surrounded by adults, mainly agents, managers, wardrobe people. It was during the same time, Rodrigo revealed she experienced, "an identity crisis on steroids."

Recalling the pressure she underwent, Rodrigo told Elle that she was struggling with questions like, "Who the f**k am I? Who cares about me? How do I treat people?” and unique pressures like “Most 14-year-olds aren’t in a room with adults being like, ‘So, what’s your brand?’”

Currently, Rodrigo's song Drivers License has taken the world by storm, and the singer, songwriter is over the moon about its success. Rodrigo also mentioned that the success of her new song has given her confidence in her voice. Talking about songwriting and how it has helped her, Rodrigo said, "Songwriting has really helped me home in on what I like about myself and my art." With fans constantly discussing her love life through her social media posts, Olivia called it to be a “songwriter’s dream."

