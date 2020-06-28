Drunk Sung Hoon falls asleep during his Instagram Live and approximately over 2000 viewers hear him snore

A drunk Sung Hoon hosted an Instagram Live and passed out midway. Over 2000 people streamed the slumber.

What the funniest thing you've done when you're drunk? Drunk-dialled an ex or slept in the wrong place? Well, South Korean star Sung Hoon decided to host an Instagram live. I Live Alone‘s popular member had a little too much to drink when he turned on his Instagram and hosted a live session. If you thought that was funny, it gets better. Sung Hoon, who boasts of 1.4 million followers, passed out midway of the live and helpless fans tried to wake him up by constantly commenting on live stream.

But all fail and over 2000 followers watched the blank screen while hearing him snore and his pooch bark in the background. The actor's phone constantly buzzed, hinting that someone was trying to reach out to him. His dog Yanghee was heard barking through the commotion.

There came a point when Sung Hoon shuffled around in bed and changed the angle of the camera to face the roof. At this point, almost 3000 people were glued into the sleep-stream. Around 5:30 am (KST), the live eventually ended. It is assumed that Sung Hoon’s manager punched in the house code and dived to the phone to end the live in the wee hours of the day.

While many live sessions pave the way for controversies and headlines, Sung Hoon's session was just a man trying to get some sleep while his dog barked in the background while people deemed him cute.

This isn't the first time the adorable event has happened. As reported by AllKPop, the actor confessed that he has trouble sleeping. "For some reason, when I turn on my Instagram live, it makes me yawn," Sung Hoon said. Well, whatever works for you, man!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :InstagramAllKPop

Share your comment ×