Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid adopt a puppy after moving in together last year; See photos

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid just welcomed a new member in their family, the couple adopted a puppy recently. See pictures of their new pup below.

British music icon Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid just adopted a dog together! The 24-year-old Physical singer took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal that she and the 21-year-old model adopted a puppy named Dexter. “Our tiny best friend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT,” Dua wrote along with some adorable photos of the puppy.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar also shared a few photos of Dexter on his Instagram, along with the caption, “Our spirit companion came to us with a big number 7 on his chest.. some things are meant 2 be !!!!!!! BIIG DEX”

Back September last year, it was reported that the couple had moved in together. At the time, a source told The Sun: "Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place. She's always at his when she's in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step. Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it's good for her to have a base there and it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there," a source said.

"Dua visited last month and met up with his family. They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar," added the source.

