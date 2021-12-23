Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid reportedly call it quits after 2 years of dating; Duo 'figuring things out'

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are splitting up for the time being. After more than two years of dating, the "Levitating" singer and Hadid have called it quits, according to a source close to the Hadids. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source says as per PEOPLE.

"They're figuring things out right now," the source further said. The pair's breakup was initially revealed by The U.S. Sun, which stated earlier this month that the Grammy winner and her model boyfriend were in "crisis" mode due to "travelling so much and being apart is proving tough." According to the outlet, they hadn't been seen together in six months since Dua was recording songs in London and Los Angeles while Anwar was in New York City. Dua and Anwar initially ignited relationship speculations in June 2019 when they were seen kissing at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London.

Their first red carpet appearance as a couple was at the 2019 American Music Awards. However, Lipa celebrated Hadid's 22nd birthday in June with a romantic Instagram post that included personal photographs of the couple, including one of them in bed with their puppy, Dexter. Months before, the pair spent Valentine's Day together in February, for which Lipa devoted a heartfelt message to her then-boyfriend.

Interestingly, Lipa's split from Hadid, the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, comes only six months after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary. Though the pair did not publicly commemorate the event, they did honour their one-year anniversary with a romantic Instagram post.

