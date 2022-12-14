Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow 'like each other' and are hanging out, here's all about their rumoured romance

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are reportedly the new couple in Hollywood and while the duo haven't made their relationship official yet, reports have suggested that romance bloomed between the two after their recent meet at the Variety Hitmakers event where they even posed for photos together. Harlow previously showed his appreciation for Dua Lipa by performing a song after her name in his album.

According to US Weekly, a source opened up about the bond shared by the two artists who are reportedly dating and said, "They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next."The report also mentions that Lipa and Harlow have remained in constant communication following their meet at the Variety event and they "liked each other’s" vibe. Previously, the duo had got in touch for Harlow's song when "They had FaceTimed before when Jack asked Dua permission for his song about her, but that was an awkward call for everyone", via US Weekly. Another source close to the duo also informed People that they are "hanging out."

Dua Lipa's breakup with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa previously dated Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid and the duo had also made their romance public with a joint red carpet appearance together. The One Kiss singer had also been vocal about her relationship with Hadid and even spoke about the same in an interview with British Vogue where she spoke about maintaining a balance between keeping her relationship private and public.

She said, "We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there." The duo parted ways in December last year after two years of dating.