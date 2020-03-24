Dua Lipa announces early release of her album 'Future Nostalgia' after it leaked online

Dua Lipa preponed her new album Future Nostalgia's release by a week after it got leaked on the internet.

Dua Lipa buzzed with excitement as she announced the release date of her upcoming album 'Future Nostalgia' as of April 3, 2020 originally. However, the songstress has now been compelled to bump up the release of her new album as it has been leaked online. Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia' will now be arriving on this Friday, March 27. The singer broke out the news teary-eyed as she addressed her fans during an Instagram live session.

The singer also cited the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic hitting the globe and stated that she wishes her new album brings happiness and positivity in people. "In all these kinds of situations…we all need to actively work together to make a change", she said. "I've been a little bit conflicted about whether it's the right thing to do during this time because lots of people are suffering, but I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light. I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope I make you proud" Dua Lipa said as she wiped her tears.

Dua Lipa also announced that she has postponed her world tour owing to the global Coronavirus outbreak. She informed that new dates for her UK and European tour would be out by Tuesday and the tickets would be valid for the new dates. Future Nostalgia is a follow-up to Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album, which got her two Brit Awards and the Grammy for the best new artist. Unexpectedly, the album leaked on the internet over the weekend which seems to be one of the reasons why the singer chose to alter the release date of her album.

