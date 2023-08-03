Dua Lipa appears 'unbothered' as she poses by a pool in pink mini dress amid USD 20 million lawsuit

Dua Lipa has seemingly responded to the news that she has been sued for $20 million, by posting a trio of sultry Instagram photos on Thursday. The 27-year-old singer showed off her incredible curves in a skimpy satin mini-dress. She casually posed by the pool in the photos she shared from during a holiday in Albania.

ALSO READ: Why is Dua Lipa facing lawsuit 'again' over her hit song Levitating? EXPLAINED

Dua Lipa drops stunning photos amid Levitating copyright dispute

Dua Lipa looked stunning in a pale pink metallic dress with a low-cut front and a super short mini skirt. She kept her long, dark hair open as she posed for photos by the pool.

Lipa, who recently starred in the hit movie Barbie, shared the photos on her Instagram and captioned them as: “All I do is beach.”

Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a series of pictures from her luxurious getaway, showing off her incredible figure in a sexy selfie.

One user commented on the video, “Kenergy on”. Another user commented, “There is so much beauty in this world...that sometimes it becomes impossible to resist it”. A third netizen commented, “And what a good job you do at the beach”.

However, Dua doesn't seem to be affected with Music producer Bosko Kante suing her for using a recording made with his talk box in remixes of her song Levitating. The singer is currently enjoying a luxurious getaway in Albania, and she’s making sure she makes the most of it.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa flaunts toned figure as she sunbathes in Kosovo; fans are all hearts

Dua Lipa sued for copyright infringement over song levitating

Bosko Kante, a musician, has accused Lipa of using his talk box in her Levitating remixes without his permission. Talk boxes are devices that turn your voice into a musical instrument. Bosko is currently seeking $20 million in damages from Dua Lipa.

According to the lawsuit, Lipa also used Bosko’s work on her The Blessed Madonna and Missy Elliott remixes, as well as a DaBaby remix.

As per a court filing in June 2021, Lipa’s lawsuit against Warner Music Group was dismissed, while a separate claim brought forward by a songwriter Sandy Linzer and songwriter L. Russell Brown was dismissed as well.

Meanwhile, Lipa also faced another lawsuit in 2021, in which she was accused of posting an unauthorized photo of herself on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa's Barbie track 'Dance the Night' Music Video a Hint to Her Next Album? DEETS inside