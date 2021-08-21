Dua Lipa & Bella Hadid engage in a ‘dance party’ as they pose together flaunting their summer abs; SEE PICS

Seems like Dua Lipa has already become a part of the Hadids, as the singer was spotted bonding with boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid and the two of them posted some stunning pictures of their ‘dance party’ in bikinis. Captioning her post as ‘love’, Dua shared pictures of herself with Bella, Anwar, and other friends at their getaway.

Not revealing anything about their destination, Dua, 25, and Bella, 24, shared pictures where they are having fun by the pool and lounging together. The Levitating singer also took to Instagram to share a picture happily posing with boyfriend Anwar. From the time the two have started dating, Dua has been spotted hanging out with supermodel Bella Hadid, and their latest hangout has been at a restaurant in London, as reported by E Online. Anwar and Bella’s mother Yolanda Hadid reacted to Dua’s post with a heart emoji, along with a ‘love you.’

Check out Dua Lipa’s post:

Captioning her post as, “Swipe for our dance party of 10...Adore every single last one of em [sic],” Bella made sure to post pictures with Dua, Anwar, and their other friends who seemed to have a good time during their getaway. In one of the pictures, the youngest Hadid sister even posed as a DJ wearing a pretty pink top, athletic pants, and some beaded bracelets. Dua took to the comment section to share an inside joke with Bella!

Check out Bella Hadid’s post:

Recently, Dua Lipa took to the social media app to flaunt their perfect abs in super cool bikinis. Bella, too, has shared some stunning snaps while posing during different vacations.

