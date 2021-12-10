Dua Lipa is 'disappointed' to drop out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball after being diagnosed with laryngitis

Dua Lipa has decided not to perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter broke the terrible news to her followers in an Instagram Story post, when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with laryngitis. The star-studded event will take place in New York City, with performers including Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, and Lil Nas X.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders,” she wrote. I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I’m still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball,” she continued. “I’m extremely disappointed, I was really looking forward to kicking off the holiday season performing at this year’s Jingle Ball,” she added. The singer's revelation comes weeks after it was announced that her song Levitating was Billboard's number one single on the Hot 100 list for the whole year of 2021.

Check out her story here:

Meanwhile, the singer previously told Billboard that the single had been created with much difficulty due to the effects of COVID-19 due to the effects of COVID-19. However, Dua Lipa went on to say that she was astonished by the song's popularity.

"Levitating doing its thing on the Billboard chart is absolutely surreal. That song has been my baby for so long, and to have it out in the world, and for people's response to be the way that it is, it's just absolutely mind-blowing to me,' she said. She added: "I'm really, really, really grateful for it all."

