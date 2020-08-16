Dua Lipa DROPS music video for new song Levitating featuring boyfriend Anwar Hadid; Watch

Pop icon and music sensation Dua Lipa just dropped the music video to her new song Levitating, and it features her longtime boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Watch the music video below.

British singer Dua Lipa just dropped her music video for her new song Levitating. The 24-year-old Grammy-winning singer has debuted the video for her new Levitating remix, and it features her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. In the video, Dua and Anwar lay together in a field in one scene and kiss in a car another. Earlier this week, Dua released her Levitating remix with Madonna and Missy Elliott. The remix comes ahead of the release of her The Blessed Madonna-curated remix album, Club Future Nostalgia.

Watch the music video below:

If you missed it, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid recently took a major step in their relationship! Earlier this month, the music icon Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid had adopted a dog together! The 24-year-old Physical singer took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal that she and the 21-year-old model adopted a puppy named Dexter. “Our tiny best friend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT,” Dua wrote along with some adorable photos of the puppy.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar also shared a few photos of Dexter on his Instagram, along with the caption, “Our spirit companion came to us with a big number 7 on his chest.. some things are meant 2 be !!!!!!! BIIG DEX”

Back September last year, it was reported that the couple had moved in together. At the time, a source told The Sun: "Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place. She's always at his when she's in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step. Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it's good for her to have a base there and it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there," a source said.

"Dua visited last month and met up with his family. They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar," added the source.

