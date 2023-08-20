Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza with boyfriend amid USD 20 million legal case; siblings Rina and Gjin join

Over the weekend, Dua Lipa, the 27-year-old music sensation, was spotted in Ibiza, Spain, exuding a relaxed and content vibe. She was in the company of her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, as well as her younger siblings, 22-year-old sister Rina and 17-year-old brother Gjin. The singer sported a casual yet stylish look, donning a white and red tank top paired with knee-length denim shorts. Her hair flowed freely, and she completed her outfit with a pair of vibrant orange slip-on shoes.

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza with Romain Gavras

Romain Gavras, Dua Lipa's boyfriend, was in an all-black ensemble that featured a T-shirt, jeans, and a hat. This recent vacation is just one of the many getaways Dua Lipa has enjoyed with Romain and her family. Their romance first caught the public's attention in February, sparking rumors and dating speculations.

A source revealed to The Sun that Dua and Romain had been discreetly getting to know each other for several months. The source also highlighted the strong connection between the two, stating, “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry." The source added, “She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

For the unversed, before the public confirmation of her relationship with Romain, Dua Lipa was rumored to be involved with Jack Harlow. The pair had reportedly maintained constant communication after meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in December. According to Page Six, “Jack was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” However, the details of their relationship remain undisclosed, leaving fans wondering about the status of their connection.

Dua Lips explores Ibiza amid $20 million legal case

In addition to her personal life, Dua Lipa faces a legal challenge concerning her hit single Levitating. Music producer Bosko Kante has initiated legal proceedings against the pop star, officially filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles. Kante claims that he is entitled to over $20 million in profits arising from the success of the track. This legal action has cast a shadow on Dua Lipa's otherwise enjoyable year.