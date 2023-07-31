Dua Lipa flaunts toned figure as she sunbathes in Kosovo; fans are all hearts

Dua Lipa, who played the role of a Mermaid in the latest Barbie movie, posted sizzling hot pictures. She amazingly flaunted herself wearing a tiny bikini in Kosovo.

All about Dua lipa's latest Instagram photos

In Dua Lipa’s latest Instagram photos, the 27-year-old singer looks like she’s having the summer of her dreams. She’s wearing an orange striped bikini that accentuates her curves as she relaxes on a beach in Kosovo. In the pictures, she’s lying on the sand while sitting on big rocks.

In other pictures, she was wearing a black and white bikini with a floral pattern and a multi-colored one. She was also wearing an orange long-sleeve dress with cut-out sections in the front, a white crop top with white stripes, and some light blue and white shorts. She was wearing gold hoop earrings, a necklace, and one of the videos in the post was of her dancing and singing with a group of people in an outdoor area.

Dua's most recent set of holiday pics come just three weeks after she made waves on paddle boarding in a black bikini. She also shared a snap from her trip from Greece where she documented some of the best moments of her trip. She also looked stunning in a tight black dress and a long sleeve black sequin dress that had a cut out in the stomach area.

Fans reaction on Dua Lipa's new Instagram post

Dua is the queen of sexy bikinis! Fans can never forget her mermaid core blue bikini which she wore to the book club launch. This time she posted her pictures on Instagram wearing a tiny bikini in Kosovo.

One fan commented "Dua you're a legend"

Another commented "Albanian girl in Albania"

Dua lipa's love life

Romain Gavras, a French filmmaker, and Dua Lipa, a pop star, have been linked romantically since March 2023, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The report states that the two were photographed holding hands following the Paris Fashion Week presentation of Saint Laurent, and Gavras was seen following the pop star out of the venue, wearing one of the label's designs. In May 2023, the couple made their relationship public by attending the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

In the past Dua Lipa was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, who is Gigi's younger brother. They both split up at the end of 2021, and Dua has since dated a musician named Jack Harlow, and a TV host named Trevor Noah.

