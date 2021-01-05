Dua Lipa gets candid about dating Anwar Hadid; Says they just want to be happy without media scrutiny

Dua Lipa recently opened up about being in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, what the duo’s take is on social media and how they celebrate their milestones.

Pop icon Dua Lipa recently opened up about her relationship with Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid in an interview with British Vogue. The 25-year-old Levitating singer got candid and revealed that the couple who initially started dating in July 2019, are quite private, excluding few social media moments that mark the milestones of their relationship. Dua shared with the magazine that like everyone, the couple also has incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that they want to share together then they do it. She added again that apart from a few social media snippets, the couple is quite private about their lives.

Dua added that while the duo likes to share special moments, they only show as much as they want their fans and the public to see. Dua added that it’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around them, but at the same time, the couple does not want to put too much out there. Dua concluded by saying that ultimately she just want to be able to be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.

For those who don’t know, the pair was first linked in June 2019, reportedly through the model's famous sister Gigi Hadid, who is good friends with the Don't Start Now singer. Now, more than 14 months and the couple continues to show off their love with each new chapter of their relationship, from their first public display of affection to their first shared pet.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid & Anwar Hadid shower Dua Lipa with love on 25th birthday; Gigi says ‘you’re a special one sister’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×