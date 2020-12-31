Dua Lipa opens up about experiencing social media trolling and cancel culture; Calls it dangerous and toxic

Dua Lipa recently opened up about facing trolling and social media bullying in her career. Scroll down to see what the pop icon had to say about it.

Dua Lipa recently slammed the millennial trend of cancel culture online. In a recent interview for Attitude, the Levitating singer got candid about the toll of social media on her mental health. She stated that there is an excess of mean-ness and judgement from social media users nowadays. She told the magazine that in her opinion, “cancel culture” is extremely toxic and even dangerous. She said that today, being funny is the greatest weapon according to trolls even if it at the expense of another person’s mental health and well being.

Dua also opened up about the bullying she experienced when she started in the entertainment industry. She told the magazine that for a short period of time the social media bullying really took a toll on her mental health. She remembered that she would go out on stage and whenever she saw someone filming her, she thought that they are recording the footage to laugh at her. She added that even though she didn’t like it at the time, she grew stronger because of the criticism she faced online. She explained that it was a tough time, but she is grateful for the experience as she grew so much stronger and confident due to that.

This is not the first time the singer has opened up about her struggles with mental health in an interview with the same magazine, if you didn’t know, back in November, the pop icon opened up about mocking by trolls over her first record. She even recalled being left with anxiety, trauma and not feeling good enough to be on stage.

