Dua Lipa opens up about her viral dance step that turned into a meme: I was bullied online

Dua Lipa refuses to let her past dictate her future. The singer, 26, spoke out on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about a viral video of her dancing during a performance in 2017 and how she has since reclaimed the dance as part of her current Future Nostalgia tour.

When presenter Jimmy Fallon mentioned how much her followers adore the dance on social media, he also said how "haters" felt it was "lazy" and "uninspired," before Lipa related it to putting her shoe on in a hurry. When Fallon, 47, inquired as to why people are "so mean," the "Physical" singer clarified that there are no hard feelings. "The reason we're talking about it is because I've brought it back, I'm doing it on my tour — I'm reclaiming it," she said as per PEOPLE.

"There was a moment where it actually caused me a lot of grief, like I was being bullied online, it wasn't very nice," Lipa added of the dance. However, Dua is currently performing "Don't Start Now" on tour, and she's doing the viral dance. Dua's controversial choreography consisted of her moving her hips back and forth while standing virtually still, which many thought was hilarious.

Interestingly, following the launch of her Future Nostalgia tour earlier this week, the pop artist has been praised for her dancing. In June, the New Rules singer praised her critics for the 'online abuse' she received for her dancing and stage appearance, saying it motivated her to 'get better.' Meanwhile, she also chatted with Fallon about getting to work with Elton John on their smash song Cold Heart while on the late night programme.

