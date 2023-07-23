Dua Lipa posts photo with cast of Ryan Gosling-Margot Robbie starrer Barbie; fans are all hearts

Dua Lipa, the talented singer, shared behind-the-scenes mirror selfie featuring the fabulous cast of the newly released Barbie film. The star-studded picture includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and more, all dressed to impress at the Los Angeles premiere. Let's take a glimpse into this glitzy world of Barbie with Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa shares BTS photo with cast of Barbie

In her sheer Bottega Veneta fishnet gown, Dua Lipa takes center stage alongside her fellow Barbie co-stars at the movie's premiere. From Kate McKinnon to Hari Nef, the cast shows off their pink-themed ensembles, and Margot Robbie adds a touch of elegance in her stunning black outfit. The excitement is palpable as they come together for this extraordinary project!

Dua Lipa spills the beans on her thrilling role as a mermaid-inspired Barbie doll in the movie. Expressing her delight in being part of this special project with an incredible cast, she shares her excitement in working with director Greta Gerwig. The star-studded soundtrack is equally enticing, featuring artists like Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and more, making it a musical treat for all Barbie fans! "I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast. I feel lucky that Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid," said Dua Lipa.

Check out fans’ reactions

With the Barbie movie's release and Dua Lipa's mesmerizing role as a mermaid-inspired doll, fans are showering the singer with love and support.

One ecstatic fan commented on Dua Lipa's Instagram post, "This Barbie dream team is giving me life! You all look absolutely stunning."

Another fan couldn't contain their excitement, writing, "Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie in one frame? My heart can't handle it!"

Social media was flooded with reactions, as fans expressed their admiration for the film's soundtrack as well. A thrilled follower tweeted, "Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night' is my new summer anthem! Loving the entire Barbie soundtrack, it's on repeat! #MusicalTreat #BarbieSoundtrack"

The anticipation for the Barbie film and Dua Lipa's role as a mermaid Barbie has taken over online discussions. Comments like, "Dua as a mermaid Barbie is a genius casting choice! Can't wait to see her shine on the big screen! #MermaidMagic #BarbieMovie" and "Dua Lipa is slaying in that sheer gown! She's truly living in a Barbie world and we're loving it! #FashionGoals #BarbiePremiere" showcase the excitement among fans.

Barbie's star-studded soundtrack

The Barbie movie is not just a visual delight but also a musical extravaganza with an impressive soundtrack. Featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Karol G, each song adds its own unique flair to the movie's charm. From disco-style tracks to soulful melodies, the Barbie soundtrack is a must-listen for music enthusiasts everywhere!

With Dua Lipa's mermaid-inspired Barbie doll taking the spotlight and a talented ensemble cast, the Barbie film promises a thrilling cinematic experience. As fans groove to the beats of the soundtrack, it's evident that Barbie is not just a doll; she's an iconic sensation that continues to captivate hearts worldwide.

