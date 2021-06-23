Dua Lipa posts a sweet birthday tribute for boyfriend Anwar Hadid: Lucky to love you and be loved by you

Dua Lipa gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Anwar Hadid with her recent birthday post for him.

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend Anwar Hadid on his birthday and had the sweetest things to say about him. The Levitating singer shared a series of romantic pictures with Anwar in her post and made sure to echo her emotions in an adorable caption. The post included several photos of the couple sharing romantic moments. Dua also celebrated Anwar's close bond with their dog Dexter in the post.

In her post to honour boyfriend Anwar on his birthday which was on June 22, Lipa wrote, "You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate you today."

The pictures shared by Dua for Anwar's birthday showed the duo in cosy selfies. In one of the pictures, the singer was adorably seen pinching her boyfriend's cheek while he was driving. The other photos also included their dog Dexter whom the couple adopted together.

Check out Dua Lipa's post wishing Anwar Hadid here:

Dua's birthday post for Anwar showed a rare glimpse into their otherwise private relationship. Previously, while talking to British Vogue, Lipa had spoken about their relationship saying, "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there."

Dua and Anwar began dating in June 2019 and made their relationship official with their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November 2019.

