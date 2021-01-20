Dua Lipa REACTS to pregnancy rumours; Recalls thinking ‘I don’t look pregnant’ in interview with Jimmy Kimmel

After posting and quickly deleting an Instagram photo where fans began wondering about her pregnancy, Dua Lipa is finally weighing in on the rumour. Scroll down to see what she said.

After several pregnancy rumours started to make rounds about British singer, Dua Lipa is now reacting to those! The No New Rules singer, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday was asked about the rumours, which initially started when Dua used baby and pregnant women emojis for a photo’s caption. “I like finding little random emojis,” Dua explained. “I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn’t think this through.”

“I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’” Dua added about the now-deleted pictures. “And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I’m like, ‘Surely, I don’t look pregnant.’ And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass,’” she said during the interview with Kimmel. “I am not pregnant, just to clear up,” she added. “Not pregnant.”

If you didn’t know, earlier in January, the pop icon opened up about her relationship with Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid in an interview with British Vogue. The 25-year-old Levitating singer got candid and revealed that the couple who initially started dating in July 2019, are quite private, excluding few social media moments that mark the milestones of their relationship. Dua shared with the magazine that like everyone, the couple also has incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that they want to share together then they do it. She added again that apart from a few social media snippets, the couple is quite private about their lives.

