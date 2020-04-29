Dua Lipa reveals female pop stars have to work extra hard to be taken seriously; Says 'I am a female alpha'

Dua Lipa said female pop stars have to work extra hard to be taken seriously in the music industry. Read on to know more.

Dua Lipa opened up about the struggles of being a female pop star in the music industry. Last month, Dua treated her fans to a fun dance-pop album amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While promoting her studio album from her London home, Dua reflected on her experience as a female pop star and revealed that she had to work extra hard to be taken seriously as a female artist. She also spoke about practicing social distancing during the ongoing health crisis.

Dua shared that even though she has made a pretty solid mark now, during the initial years of her career, she struggled to be taken seriously. She is one of the biggest names in the music industry with her smashing hit tracks New Rules, Don't Start Now, and Physical. The 24-year-old star admitted that it took a lot of effort to reach where she is today. “Artists in pop, especially women, have to work harder to be taken seriously. You have to work a lot harder for people to really believe that these are your lyrics, that this is your vision,” she said.

She further mentioned that she always tries to make her lyrics uplifting and motivational because it makes her feel empowered. Citing her line “I know you ain't used to a female alpha,” from the title track of her latest album, she said, “When I put lyrics like that into my record, and I perform them, I do feel more empowered and stronger, and yeah, I'm like, 'I am a female alpha.’” Naming some of the most popular female artists like Pink, Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson, Dua said the industry has seen many influential women ruling the music scene.

“It's also recognition that we are built on the backs of giants. There have been strong, influential women since I was very little in the music industry: Pink, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Madonna, Janet Jackson,” she said. “People go, 'Are you not bored of singing the same song over and over again?' I'm not, because it's not really about me in that instance - it's about the listeners,” she added.

During the interview, Dua revealed that before dropping the album, she was unsure about whether it was the right time to release the album. Considering it is an upbeat album, the singer was not sure if she be releasing it during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I guess that was kind of the thing I was maybe the most conflicted about. It’s such an upbeat, high-tempo album that you would just want to dance to. I wasn’t sure if it was really the time to put it out — to celebrate, I guess, during a time of so much suffering.”

Speaking about doing concerts, the singer said she is not sure when doing concerts will feel safe again. Earlier this years, various concerts and live shows were put on hold to promote social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic. And since then, the situation has only gotten worse. Globally, the number of people confirmed to have Coronavirus has risen to more than three million. Out of these, about 215,000 have died and more than 920,000 people have recovered, Johns Hopkins University reported.

In England, it was reported that about 21,284 people overall had died due to the deadly virus as of April 17. However, according to Al Jazeera, The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has claimed that the real death toll involving COVID-19 in the country was 52 percent higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government. “I would love to get back on the road as soon as possible to as many places as possible, but obviously for me, the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone around,” Dua said.

