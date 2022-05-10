Dua Lipa reveals how she is focusing on herself following her split from Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has spoken about how she is focused on herself as she adjusts to single life. The worldwide celebrity dated model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of iconic runway queens Bella and Gigi, for two years until their breakup became public in December.

Following her split from boyfriend Anwar Hadid in 2021, the Levitating singer is focused on herself. According to Vogue's June/July cover story, Dua is "single and content." "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," Dua told the outlet as per E! News. However, earlier this year, as part of her Service95 concierge service, the 26-year-old artist took herself out for a solo dinner, which made the news. "Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,'" she told Vogue. "And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident.

For those unversed, after more than two years of dating, Dua and Hadid called it quits, as revealed by a source close to the Hadids at the time. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source says as per PEOPLE. "They're figuring things out right now," the source further said. Dua and Anwar initially ignited relationship speculations in June 2019 when they were seen kissing at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London.

Interestingly, Lipa's split from Hadid, the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, comes only six months after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary.

