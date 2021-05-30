  1. Home
Dua Lipa’s next album ‘The Terminator of albums’ says label rep; Icon planning something completely different

Dua Lipa’s label executive recently opened up about the singer’s next album and revealed that she’s already started working on it. Scroll down for more on this!
British singer Dua Lipa recently got candid about her new music! In an interview with Variety, the 25-year-old pop star revealed that after 2 hits, she already has a third album in mind. Her label Warner Records’ executive Joe Kentish spoke to the publishing house about the upcoming album and said “It’s ‘The Terminator’ of albums, it just cannot be stopped!” 

 

“Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform. And her work ethic is legendary. We use her as an example to other artists at the label and I know her management company, Tap Music, do the same.” That said, he revealed Dua is “already thinking” about her third album and is planning to pull off “something completely different and at scale.”

 

“She was talking about album No.3 when we barely had No.2 done! You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows. She’s taking time to fully realize the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”

 

For the unversed, Lipa hasn't just found success in the music industry. She's also found mainstream success in terms of fame and popularity also. To date, the Grammy winner boasts a whopping 62.2 million followers on Instagram alone and that number is steadily increasing.

 

