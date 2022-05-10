Dua Lipa shares a piece of her mind on growing as an artist and a human: I’m coming into my power

In the latest edition of Vogue, via ET Canada, pop sensation Dua Lipa takes a deep dive into her growth as an artist and as a human being in the midst of her expanding career. The levitating singer talked about her idea of spirituality and shared that for her it has ties to her music, "God is just what you put out there and what you get back. I’m trying to bring people together with music, trying to bring light."

Lipa revealed that as she released new music at the start of the pandemic she did not get to witness their live reactions. She went on and disclosed that now being on tour she gets to see their reactions which makes her realise that her album was indeed a big hit. Lipa commented on the harsh reality of being a pop star, "Unless you’re a fully formed pop star who’s trained in pop-star camp for five f**king years before you hit the stage for the first time, one misstep, one wrong move, one dance that doesn’t really work and it’s used against you. That was f**king hard for me."

Meanwhile, Lipa also talked about growing up with her music. She noted that for two years life was static and she was not able to perform her new songs on stage now that she can, she revealed the experience is far different from what she had anticipated. The singer unveiled that she had been writing songs again, "Especially now that I’ve started writing again and working on new music. I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want."

As for her future endeavours, Lipa mentioned, "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she also added, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"

