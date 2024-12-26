Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Christmas Post with Boyfriend Callum Turner: 'Home for the Holidays'
Dua Lipa’s home for the holidays Christmas post featured her boyfriend Callum Turner, and it’s the sweetest thing we saw on Instagram this festive day.
The Houdini singer shared a string of pictures on the social media platform, including a cozy selfie with the Masters of the Air star. “Home for the holidays. Sending you all so much love,” Lipa, 29, captioned the Tuesday, December 24 post.
The picture took third place in Lipa’s slideshow and was an out-of-focus snap of her and Turner bundled up, smiling, and riding together in a car. Other photos in her post included captures of loved ones, delicious food, and animals as well as a video from a Paul McCartney show.
A picture of a visit to a cheese shop was also in the mix.
Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January when they were spotted attending the London premiere of his aforementioned film. They were then spotted multiple times that month in Los Angeles, packing on the PDA.
The Boys in the Boat star and the Houdini singer were also photographed holding hands at the BAFTAs British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion and Film afterparty. However, they avoided hard-launching their romance on the red carpet.
Lipa subtly made their relationship Instagram official in July with a snap of them attending the Glastonbury Festival together.
The Grammy winner previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, from 2019 until 2021, and had a rumored fling with Jack Harlow.
Turner, meanwhile, was ostensibly in a relationship with The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby from 2015 until 2019.
