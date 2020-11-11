  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dua Lipa struggled with mental health after being trolled on social media; Recalls feeling ‘not good enough’

Dua Lipa recently revealed that she struggled with anxiety after being bullied online, said it messed up with her mental health.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: November 11, 2020 06:40 pm
Dua Lipa struggled with mental health after being trolled on social mediaDua Lipa struggled with mental health after being trolled on social media; Recalls feeling ‘not good enough’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dua Lipa recently got candid about Internet mocking. The 25-year-old Don’t Start Now singer opened up in an interview with Attitude. During the interview, Dua addressed bullying on the Internet and mean-spirited memes mocking her dance moves. “I experienced a s–t ton at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage,” she recalled of the memes.

 

“Even after the Grammys, some people were like, ‘Well, she doesn’t deserve it.’” “There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they’re like, ‘Ah well, she has no stage presence’ – but they’d never been to one of my shows, they’d never seen me perform. They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing,” she went on to say.

 

“For a short period of time, it messed with my mental health. You know, I’d go on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head, I wasn’t, like, ‘Oh, they’re filming me because they want to keep it.’ I was like, ‘They’re going to film it so they can laugh at me or something.”

 

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa DROPS music video for new song Levitating featuring boyfriend Anwar Hadid; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Attitude, Getty Images

You may like these
Gigi Hadid & Anwar Hadid shower Dua Lipa with love on 25th birthday; Gigi says ‘you’re a special one sister’
Dua Lipa DROPS music video for new song Levitating featuring boyfriend Anwar Hadid; Watch
Anwar Hadid's girlfriend Dua Lipa is EXCITED to become an aunt to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's first child
Dua Lipa reveals female pop stars have to work extra hard to be taken seriously; Says 'I am a female alpha'
Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul and others to perform on Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These' for COVID 19 relief
Dua Lipa wishes to star in American Horror Story; Says 'I’ve always loved the characters and that series'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement