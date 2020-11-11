Dua Lipa struggled with mental health after being trolled on social media; Recalls feeling ‘not good enough’

Dua Lipa recently revealed that she struggled with anxiety after being bullied online, said it messed up with her mental health.

Dua Lipa recently got candid about Internet mocking. The 25-year-old Don’t Start Now singer opened up in an interview with Attitude. During the interview, Dua addressed bullying on the Internet and mean-spirited memes mocking her dance moves. “I experienced a s–t ton at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage,” she recalled of the memes.

“Even after the Grammys, some people were like, ‘Well, she doesn’t deserve it.’” “There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they’re like, ‘Ah well, she has no stage presence’ – but they’d never been to one of my shows, they’d never seen me perform. They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing,” she went on to say.

“For a short period of time, it messed with my mental health. You know, I’d go on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head, I wasn’t, like, ‘Oh, they’re filming me because they want to keep it.’ I was like, ‘They’re going to film it so they can laugh at me or something.”

