Dua Lipa talks about spending the lockdown with boyfriend Anwar Hadid: We got lucky

Dua Lipa revealed her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's quirky habit that she loves the most in her recent interview.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are a private couple and while the duo doesn't indulge in a lot of social media PDA, the couple makes sure to give fans a glimpse of their relationship. After Dua celebrated her boyfriend's 22nd birthday recently, the singer also opened up about her relationship with Anwar in her interaction with Vanity Fair. Dua and Anwar have been dating each other for two years now and the singer revealed how they spent the pandemic lockdown together.

Revealing what the duo did during their quarantine time together, Dua said, "We got lucky. Lots of being out in the garden, reading a book, and just chilling and listening to music." The Levitating singer also stated that the couple has been inseparable even before the pandemic as she revealed the couple hadn't spent more than two weeks apart for each other.

Giving fans a rare insight into her relationship with Hadid, Dua also revealed a quirky habit of her boyfriend that she absolutely adores. The singer said, "I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it's sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me," she said. "And I look at him, I'm like, 'Really?' And he's like, 'I love it.'" She further added that she lets him post the photo even if she doesn't like it at times.

Last week, Dua celebrated Anwar's birthday in the sweetest manner as she shared a series of throwback pictures of the duo on Instagram. Along with it, Lipa also wrote an adorable message that said, "I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you."

