Dua Lipa thanks bullies for motivating her to dance better; Grateful for good & bad on 4th debut anniversary

Dua Lipa recently marked her 4th anniversary since her debut in 2017 and thanked her bullies and trolls for encouraging her to do better.

British singer Dua Lipa recently took to Instagram to celebrate a very important anniversary! The singer, 25, went live on the social media platform to mark the 4 year anniversary of Dua Lipa--her debut album which released in 2017. During the live, the singer said: “It’s been four years since my debut album has been out, and I’m so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons that I learnt,” she said.

“Touring for like three years [and] getting bullied online which made me want to dance my arse off and just really get better, so thank you so much,” she continued. “For all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I’m forever grateful and I’m excited for you guys to see what we’ve got coming up next.”

Last year, Dua opened up about struggling with mental health. In november 2020, Dua spoke to Attitude magazine and opened up about being subject to bullying online. She said, “I experienced a s–t ton at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage,” she recalled of the memes. “Even after the Grammys, some people were like, ‘Well, she doesn’t deserve it.’”

“There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they’re like, ‘Ah well, she has no stage presence’ – but they’d never been to one of my shows, they’d never seen me perform. They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing,” she went on to say.

