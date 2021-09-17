Dua Lipa transforms into Sailor Moon as she DEBUTS anime music video for Levitating; WATCH

Just when you thought Dua Lipa's global smash "Levitating" couldn't get any better, the singer released a fresh new music video for the song, transporting viewers into the glittering and sparkling aesthetic of 1980s/1990s anime such as Sailor Moon, Creamy Mami, and others. Even if you weren't alive at the time, the video will bring back memories.

The music video starts with a close-up of the moon,then Lipa takes on her own anime character. Lipa performs a star-studded dance routine far above Earth after the heroine drives a gorgeous pink convertible into space. It's hard to watch this music video without being reminded of Sailor Moon. The similarities are self-evident, from the animation technique to the video's moon images. Lipa wanders space, livening up planets with her music, while Sailor Moon spends her time protecting the galaxy from threats. And, as the video demonstrates, Lipa has a sizable fan base that is anxious to see her play live.

The music video was released on September 13 and was created by Nostalook, a retro animation troupe that has amassed a sizable social media following for its artwork and animation influenced by classic anime from the 1980s and 1990s. According to Comicbook, Yu Tsubaki directed the video, with Kenta Orisaka providing art design and scripting, and Yuta Oeno acting as producer.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's 2020 album Future Nostalgia, which was released in 2020, includes the song "Levitating." The album was named to the "Best of 2020" lists of many music magazines, including The AV Club, Pitchfork, NME, and Rolling Stone.

Check out the music video below:

