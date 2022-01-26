Dua Lipa on why she keeps her relationships private: It gives me comfort that not everything is out there

Dua Lipa is crediting her loved ones for keeping her mind on track. The "Levitating" singer muses on how she maintains her privacy despite her high-public music career in a new article for WSJ. Magazine, released Tuesday morning.

Dua said as per PEOPLE, "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," says Lipa, 26. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors." The Grammy winner goes on to say that her inner group is "really tight." She further said, "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

Lipa, who recently called it quits from her partner of two years, Anwar Hadid, according to a source, has previously spoken out about her close relationship with her family. As per PEOPLE, The Lipa family resided in Kosovo until the Bosnian war forced them to migrate to London in 1992, where they re-established their lives and careers. To make ends meet, the singer's parents grabbed every job they could get. In Pristina, her mother was studying law and her father was studying dentistry, but in London, they worked as waiters while Dukagjin attended business school in the evenings and Anesa re-trained in the tourist industry.

Lipa also talked about making her big-screen debut in the forthcoming spy thriller Argylle, as well as what's next for her musically, in her WSJ. Magazine article. "I've done a big chunk of writing: It's starting to take shape; I've got a lot of it recorded," the "Don't Start Now" singer says of her upcoming album, which will follow her wildly successful sophomore offering Future Nostalgia. "It has a vision. It has a name, I think — for now. It's just been fun experimenting."