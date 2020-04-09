Dua Lipa wishes to star in American Horror Story; Says 'I’ve always loved the characters and that series'

Futue Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa says she wishes to be a part of American Horror Story and admits being a fan of the HIT TV series.

The 10th season of American Horror Story is expected to release in 2020 and Dua Lipa has expressed her wish to star in the American television series. The pop star recently released her second album titled ‘Future Nostalgia‘ which was initially slated for April 3. However, it leaked online and Lipa was compelled to announce an early release on March 27. After the controversy around her album subsided, Dua Lipa participated in iHeartRadio‘s ‘Ask Anything Chat’ segment where she revealed her love for American Horror Story.

When asked which show would she like to be a part of, Dua Lipa replied that she really wishes to star in American Horror Story. The 24-year-old admitted that she has always been a fan of the hit show and wants to associate with it soon. "I’d really like to be on American Horror Story because I’ve always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season," she said. "I just love the story behind it and I’ve always been a fan," she added.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Macaulay Culkin has been roped in for the 10th season of American Horror Story which is slated to release in 2020. Besides Macaulay, many other stars have been a part of the iconic show in the previous seasons. Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga and Adam Levine too have marked their guest appearance in the American TV show. Lady Gaga who played The Countess on American Horror Story: Hotel, won a Golden Globe Award for the same.

