Dua Lipa's Barbie track 'Dance the Night' Music Video a Hint to Her Next Album? DEETS inside

Dua Lipa's Barbie soundtrack addition "Dance the Night" continues the disco anthems she explored on Future Nostalgia in 2020. However, the music video appears to be a subtle suggestion that a change is on the way.

During a recent interview, Mark Ronson discussed working on the tune with Dua. He also teased fans about what they may anticipate from her upcoming album. According to him, the "Dance the Night" video signaled the beginning of something new in a subtle way.

Dua Lipa returns with a new album

Mark told Vulture that "Dance the Night" seemed "Future Nostalgia-adjacent. Her music does what I like in dance music: it has energy, but it's kind of tough and weird, he added.

He did, however, allude to Dua taking a vacation from being pop's reigning disco queen when she returns with a new album. The music video, he claims, made it plain that she was ending the era with a Barbie-sized banger

"I mean, I've heard some of it, and it's amazing." That's probably why the disco ball in the video crashes, right? He hinted, "This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next." While no release date has been set, Dua was photographed at a recording studio early this year.

All about Dua Lipa's boyfriend Romain Gavras

According to the Daily Mail, Dua Lipa was photographed with French filmmaker Romain Gavras in March 2023, and they were even seen holding hands after exiting the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week presentation. Gavras was photographed following the pop diva out of the venue while dressed in one of the designer's creations.

"They have been enjoying spending time together," the source added. "Dua recognizes how critical it is to locate someone who understands her industry. She believes Romain completely understands. They're both quite creative." Then, in May 2023, they made their romance public by walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Dua Lipa was most recently romantically linked to model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of the singer's close pals Gigi and Bella Hadid. They allegedly divorced in late 2021, and the 27-year-old singer has since been linked to musicians Jack Harlow and TV broadcaster Trevor Noah.

