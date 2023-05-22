Dua Lipa's ex-BF Anwar Hadid's shocking Instagram post leaves fans speechless, sparks intense speculation

The social media sphere is buzzing with intrigue after Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa's former boyfriend, posted a mysterious Instagram story following the singer's eye-catching debut at the Cannes Film Festival with Romain Gavras. Fans and followers were left speechless as they tried to decipher the possible hidden messages behind Anwar's puzzling post.

Unravelling Anwar's Cryptic Message

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid shared a romantic journey, showcasing their love on various social media platforms throughout their two-year relationship. However, their love story reached its end in December 2021. Anwar's recent Instagram story, featuring a selfie of himself wearing a hoodie, accompanied by the phrase "Trying to not find and kill him," has left fans puzzled. The timing of the post, just hours after Dua's glamorous appearance at Cannes, has ignited intense speculation. Many speculate that the message could be directed at Dua Lipa for going public with her rumoured new beau, Romain Gavras.

Netizens React to Anwar's Post

Anwar Hadid's Instagram post has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Some fans expressed their support for Anwar, believing his post to be a genuine expression of hurt or jealousy. Others found the comment concerning or immature, suggesting that he should move on from the past. Netizens took to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts, creating a wave of discussion around the potential underlying emotions and motivations behind Anwar's cryptic message.

As the public continues to speculate, Dua Lipa remains focused on her flourishing music career and her current relationship with Romain Gavras. The world of celebrity romance is never devoid of drama, and the unfolding story of Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, and Romain Gavras is no exception. Stay tuned as the mystery unravels and more revelations come to light.

