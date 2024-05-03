Dua Lipa's Third Studio Album Radical Optimism Is Here: Genre And Streaming Details Explored

Dua Lipa’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, has arrived.

The 11-track LP, which dropped on May 3, is Lipa’s first since 2020's Future Nostalgia, and features previously released singles Houdini, Training Season, and Illusion. The English-Albanian singer revealed the project's official cover art in March, explaining it to Billboard, saying, "Throughout the whole record, there's this idea of chaos happening around and me trying to push through it in a way that feels authentic and honest to me."

The cover art in question features the singer floating in a wide blue ocean, facing a shark fin.

For Dua’s thoughts on her new music and streaming details, keep reading!

Here’s how Radical Optimism gets its name and how it aligns with Lipa’s recent life experiences

"A couple of years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism," Lipa, 28, said in a statement. "It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm."

Shedding more light on her new work, Lipa, during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, revealed how the album reflected her personal growth. “Finally, I'm at a place in my career where I feel confident,” the Levitating singer said. “Radical Optimism, and the way that I see it, is this idea of rolling with the punches and not letting anything get you down for too long, of always seeing the positive side of things, of being able to grow and move forward and change your perspectives regardless of what's happening in your life, whether it's heartbreak, whether its a friendship, whether it's a relationship, whether it's just growing and seeing things differently.”

Radical Optimism Genre and Streaming Information

Dua described Radical Optimism as “psychedelic pop,” adding that “there are musical breaks and a mix of different sounds, and when you listen to it with your eyes closed, it opens up a very visual world.” Danny L. Harle, Ian Kirkpatrick, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker contributed to the tracks on the album, which, in addition to the aforementioned genre, explores trip-hop and Britpop sounds.

Radical Optimism can be streamed on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major music streaming platforms.

In addition to releasing her new album, Lipa is also preparing to headline the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. The event is scheduled between May 26 and 30 at the Worthy Farm and will include sets by SZA, Coldplay, Burna Boy, and many more.