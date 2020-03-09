Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will not be entitled as the Queen after Prince Charles becomes the King

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will not be given the title of Queen after Prince Charles becomes the King as she is his second wife and Clarence House gives her HRH The Princess Consort.

71 years old, Prince Charles is to take over the throne from his mother Queen Elizabeth. While Prince Charles will reign as the new King, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall will not be entitled as the Queen. The law states that it is customary for the King's wife to be given the title of Queen Consort, but since this is Prince Charles' second marriage, his wife Camilla will not be given the title of Queen.

A spokesperson for the royal couple told The Times that Camilla will use the title of HRH The Princess Consort instead of the Queen Consort. This was announced back in the time when Prince Charles and Camilla got married in 2005. Clarence House announced that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne.”

When Prince William takes the throne, his wife Kate Middleton will then be known as HRH Queen Consort but the same doesn't hold the same for the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla as she is Prince Charles' second wife. Prince Charles' was married to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. The 36 years old Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a car crash. She was being driven in a luxurious car at high speed when the vehicle crashed into a pillar in a tunnel under the Alma bridge at around half-past midnight. Princess Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the car driver Henri Paul, all passed away in the accident.

