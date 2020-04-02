Duchess of Cornwall Camilla's ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles contracts Covid 19 post meeting Royal family

British Officer and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles contracts COVID-19 after attending Cheltenham Festival with the Royal family.

Just when Prince Charles confirmed he is recovering from Coronavirus, another close relation gets diagnosed with COVID-19. British Officer Andrew Parker Bowles, who is also the ex-husband of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently revealed to The Telegraph that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Andrew Parker Bowles believes that he contracted the virus at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks ago where he interacted with members of the Royal family.

"I probably got it on the Wednesday or Friday I attended Cheltenham," he stated. "I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal," the British Office told the publication. According to the Telegraph, a number of racegoers who attended the festival, too have reported symptoms of Coronavirus.

Andrew Parker Bowles was photographed with Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Phillips at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks ago where he believes he contracted the virus. This has sparked concern about Princess Anne's health. The Princess dated Andrew Parker Bowles back in the early 70s and the two remain close friends even after their split. Andrew Parker divorced Camilla in 1995 after which she married her long time love Prince Charles in 2005.

Prince Charles also tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago, but the Royal Prince recovered after seven days in self-isolation and filmed an inspirational video message for the public. Meanwhile, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla remains in isolation after her husband's diagnosis but has not tested positive.

