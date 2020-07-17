  1. Home
Duchess Kate Middleton gets candid about her quarantine life at home: My children have bottomless pits

In a recent interview with BBC breakfast, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton opened up about what her kids are up to while in quarantine, the mother of three explained the Cambridge kids’ take on social distancing and more.
The Royal Cambridge children aren't spared from learning how to grapple with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with BBC Breakfast, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton revealed that her children are adjusting to a new normal while navigating life amid the global health crisis. "Louis doesn't understand social distancing. He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him," revealed Kate. The Duchess also provided insight into how life at home has been for Prince Louis and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during quarantine.

 

And according to the Duchess, the younger royals are thoroughly enjoying snack time. "My children have bottomless pits," said Kate. "I feel like a constant feeding machine," she jokes. Kate's family remarks coincided with her visit on the morning show to talk about her latest online education initiative, Tiny Happy People. The new program aims to address the language gap among children aged five and under in the United Kingdom, due to a quarter of children in the nation not receiving the required level of literacy development they need ahead of starting school. 

 

The Duchess also addressed the importance of parents encouraging learning in and out of the classroom to ensure children are fully prepared for the school year. "That's what really matters. It's not necessarily about the toys, it's not the exciting places you go with them, but it's actually how you as parents interact with them. That's what really counts," she said.

 

Kate was recently voted as the most popular royal from the prestigious family, according to a survey conducted by Daily Mirror. The Duchess of Cambridge ranking number one on the most popular list left behind the Queen, Meghan Markle, Princes William and Harry, and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

