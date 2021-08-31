Duchess Meghan Markle is in ‘regular touch’ with BFF Jessica Mulroney: Report

Amid controversies related to Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney, over the latter not posting any wishes on social media on the Duchess’ birthday, it has recently been revealed that the two are in ‘regular touch’ with each other despite what royal fans think. As per Daily Mail, via Vanity Fair, a mutual friend claimed that they are still close to each other.

Earlier, the Canadian stylist had taken some social media breaks, however, she took to her social media platforms in 2021 to post pictures of her family, and discuss relevant issues including her experience with anxiety, and also shared a snap of a bouquet of flowers reportedly sent to her by former best friend Meghan Markle during her birthday in March. But, fans have noticed how Mulroney had no role to play in the Duchess’ 40x40 campaign which many other celebrity friends of Meghan have endorsed publicly. Vanity Fair reports that this led netizens to believe the two of them don’t hold a close bond anymore.

According to Daily Mail, via Vanity Fair, one of Meghan and Jessica’s mutual friends said that the two are still close to each other. “Meghan is in regular touch with Jessica,” claimed the friend, as per Daily Mail, via Vanity Fair. The friend reportedly also added that due to the two being in separate places, Meghan in California, and Jessica in Toronto, the situations are difficult for them.

When asked about wishing Meghan on her birthday, Mulroney had also responded in a similar style to Daily Mail. “Just because it didn’t happen on Instagram, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” she said, via Vanity Fair. After the apparent ‘Megxit’ in 2020, the Sussex royal have also kept their Instagram account dormant and have been open about the harms of social media ever since.

