Duchess Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle's hardships: It must be hard, there’s always a twist of negativity
Meghan Markle opened up about the intense media pressure earlier this year when she spoke about the hardships she has faced since she stepped into the royal household. Not just that, the Duchess of Sussex also sued British tabloids for releasing a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle addressing their strained relationship. The ongoing case has raised much eyebrows and brought the world's attention as Prince Harry, in an impactful message, explained how he 'feared' that his wife would become a victim of the powerful forces just like his mother Princess Diana.
Now, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has addressed Meghan's media scrutiny and revealed that she completely relates to her. Speaking to Vogue, Sarah was asked her opinion on Meghan's treatment by the media. The Duchess said, "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?"
However, Sarah added, that she refrains from offering any advice to Meghan. "I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am. There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it."
Duchess Sarah is the ex wife of Prince Andrew, who was currently asked to step down from his royal duties and engagements by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for his involvement in an explosive sex scandal.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
Add new comment