Duchess Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle's hardships: It must be hard, there’s always a twist of negativity

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has addressed the intense media pressure faced by Meghan Markle and revealed that she completely relates to her.

Meghan Markle opened up about the intense media pressure earlier this year when she spoke about the hardships she has faced since she stepped into the royal household. Not just that, the Duchess of Sussex also sued British tabloids for releasing a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle addressing their strained relationship. The ongoing case has raised much eyebrows and brought the world's attention as Prince Harry, in an impactful message, explained how he 'feared' that his wife would become a victim of the powerful forces just like his mother Princess Diana.

Now, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has addressed Meghan's media scrutiny and revealed that she completely relates to her. Speaking to Vogue, Sarah was asked her opinion on Meghan's treatment by the media. The Duchess said, "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?"

However, Sarah added, that she refrains from offering any advice to Meghan. "I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am. There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it."

Duchess Sarah is the ex wife of Prince Andrew, who was currently asked to step down from his royal duties and engagements by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for his involvement in an explosive sex scandal.

