Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to TEAM UP for a Netflix documentary? FIND OUT

Seems like royal family members Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are gearing up to collaborate on a Netflix project pretty soon! According to reports from the US Weekly, a source has revealed that the two Duchesses will join hands for a documentary on the streaming service depicting the life of the Cambridge royal as the probable future queen.

According to the source, via US Weekly, the two royal family members are “getting along really well and have been in touch more often.” They further added that the Sussex royal has been interested in the collaborative documentary for a long time, which will highlight Kate’s charity work and the way she has been involved in philanthropy. The Cambridge royal is reportedly ‘very flattered’ and the two have been positively maintaining their relationship with each other.

Previously, the Sussexes had signed a deal via Archewell Productions with the streaming platform Netflix to collaborate on different projects including documentaries, series, children’s shows, and movies. The partnership came after the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals and moved to their new home in Montecito, California.

In a statement, while announcing the decision to create original content with Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had informed that they would want to work with ‘diverse communities’ and shine a light on different people and causes around the world. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the royals quipped.

Archewell Productions has a lot of projects lined up including Prince Harry’s docuseries Heart of Invictus, and Pearl, an animated web show.

