'Dude, I literally left for this reason' Fans left disappointed as Drake forgets lyrics for the second time during a concert

Drake, the renowned Canadian rapper, has been facing criticism from his fans due to apparent difficulties remembering the lyrics to his songs during multiple stops on his It’s All a Blur Tour. Here's what fans have to say.

Drake forgot the lyrics; fans react

Fans took to social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter to express their disappointment with the rapper's recent performances. One Twitter user mentioned that TikTok was buzzing with comments about Drake's struggles to remember lyrics during his Atlanta concerts. They even noted that when he attempted an encore, the crowd's response was less than enthusiastic, with reports of groans from the audience. Another concertgoer confirmed this by recounting that Drake left the stage with a promise to return, but many fans had already decided to leave the venue.

Similar reports of Drake's forgetfulness emerged from his Dallas tour stop, where he apparently paused for lengthy monologues, leaving sections of the audience feeling let down. In August, a TikTok user posted a video showing Drake appearing to forget the lyrics to Ginuwine's 1999 track So Anxious, which he sang over the beat of his own hit song Legend. This video fueled some fans' frustration, as they were hoping to sing along to Drake's songs as they were originally recorded. One TikTok user wrote, "Dude I literally left for this reason," while another chimed in, “just waiting for Drake to sing at least one of his songs how he actually recorded them so I can sing along.”

Drake surprised fans with pricey gifts

Despite the mixed reactions to his live performances, Drake has displayed generosity towards some fortunate fans. At one concert in Los Angeles, he gifted a lucky fan a pink Hermès Birkin bag worth $30,000, making for an unforgettable moment. Additionally, he surprised a fan who claimed to have spent their furniture budget on tickets to his show by giving them $50,000. The fan's sign, which read, "Drake I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life," caught the superstar's attention, leading to the generous gesture.

Drake's It’s All a Blur Tour continues with upcoming shows in Miami, where he aims to provide fans with memorable experiences despite recent concerns about his live performances.

