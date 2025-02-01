Duffer Brothers Tease The Boroughs’ Relation With Stranger Things; Here's What They Said

Stranger Things is almost about to end, and the eyes are on the upcoming project that the Duffer Brothers will showcase next year, The Boroughs. Since the time it was announced, the fanbase that has followed the teen horror tales has been waiting to hear what The Boroughs would be like.

Recently, during the Next on Netflix 2025 slate presentation, the brothers revealed a few things about their next projects. At first, they went on to reveal that it is not only The Boroughs that they are working on but also another entry, which is called Something Very Bad is Going to Happen.

“Of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil,” Matt Duffer stated during the panel on Wednesday.

He, however, then went on to add that instead of being on the young side, the protagonists will belong to a “retirement community,” adding that the misfits will ride golf carts and not bikes in the series.

As per the official synopsis of the Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews-created series, it will take place in a retirement community in the New Mexico desert, where a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.

Further, Matt Duffer also stated that the series will star big names such as Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard, as well as Bill Pullman.

Matt even mentioned that he and his brother have already seen the first three episodes, which has filled them with excitement, as he also called it fun, scary and touching.

As per the Duffer brothers, The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen will premiere in 2026.

As per Deadline, the cast of The Borough also includes Clarke Peters, Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Denis O’Hare, Rafael Casal, Ed Begley Jr., and Jane Kaczmarek.