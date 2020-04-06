Duffy reveals shocking details of her kidnapping and rape; says her story has immense sorrow

Previously, Duffy announced to the world that she was raped and kidnapped in the past. The 35-year-old singer did not reveal many details about her horrific experience back then.

In the month of February, the singer Duffy announced to the world that she was raped and kidnapped in the past. The 35-year-old singer did not reveal many details about her horrific experience. Now, in a post, the Rain On Your Parade singer now goes on to reveal that she was drugged on her birthday. The Welsh singer says that for the next four weeks she was held captive at her house. Duffy further adds that she was then taken to a news country. The Well Well Well singer recalls that even today details of her escape from her kidnapping is not very clear to her.

She mentions in her post that, her journey home, is still unclear to her. Duffy talks about the difficulty of remembering how she flew from a foreign country back to her home. The Too Hurt to Dance singer who did not show herself much in the public eye after releasing her 2010 album, Endlessly, says she was in the back of the car when she returned home. Duffy does not remember getting into a flight to get back home. The Breaking My Own Heart singers adds that she was at a restaurant when she was drugged and then the same continued for the next four weeks before she was taken away from her home country. The Mercy singer states that at such a tasking time, people would like to hear some good news.

But, she hopes that her truth will distract the people who are in distress. The details of her unfortunate kidnapping and rape have a lot of sorrow in it, which is something do not need at this hour but, hopefully it will help some people with similar experiences heal.

(ALSO READ: Grammy winner Duffy REVEALS she was raped and held captive for days; Explains why she did not speak up earlier)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More