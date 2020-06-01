Duke of New York, Prince Andrew parts ways from his royal duties; Retires permanently after Epstein scandal

After having resigned temporarily, Duke of New York, Prince Andrew bids goodbye to his royal duties forever.

Prince Andrew has reportedly stepped down as the Duke of New York and bid goodbye to his royal duties after the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. A few months ago, Prince Andrew gave an interview about Jeffrey Epstein who is a convicted pedophile and cleared speculations about his association with him. However, his interview backfired on him instead and as a result, he permanently retired as the Duke of New York, giving away his royal duties.

Prince Andrew had stepped away temporarily, in the hopes of returning to his royal duties after the resentment of the people fades away but now the former Duke of New York might not return to his public life at all. "The Duke of York will not resume official duties. The royal family has ‘no plans to review’ his status," the palace's royal correspondent, Nikkhah wrote on Twitter. "Yet for the Duke of York, it is game over at age 60. Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public life last year ‘for the foreseeable future’, will not resume official duties," Nikkhah gave out another statement to The Sunday Times.

"The monarch’s reportedly favourite child is not expected to represent her on the public stage again. The royal family has no plans to review his position and the Queen is believed to be resigned to her second son’s permanent removal from public life," read a statement. The Queen further cancelled her Trooping the Colour event which was supposed to be held on June 13. Before she called it off, initially, only Prince Andrew was barred from attending the event.

