Dulquer Salmaan pens the loveliest birthday message for his daughter Maryam; ‘My whole heart on two feet’

Dulquer Salmaan, the famous pan-Indian star, is a complete family man. When he is not shooting, Dulquer prefers to spend time with his beautiful wife Amaal Salmaan, and their only daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The charming actor, who is highly active on his official Instagram handle, often shares candid pictures with his family, especially his daughter Maryam. On his daughter's 6th birthday, Dulquer Salmaan penned the loveliest message for her as usual and shared a couple of adorable pictures with her.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Maryam with a special post

"Wishing my princess the happiest birthday! You are wonder, delight, joy and the definition of love. My whole heart on two feet. I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want," wrote the Dulquer Salmaan, who shared a few pictures with his little daughter, which were clicked during their vacations. In the final picture of Dulquer's Instagram post, the King Of Kotha actor is seen posing with his lovely wife Amaal and their daughter.

"Given a choice, I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practiced perfection. Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you mostest," concluded the doting dad. In the first candid picture, Dulquer Salmaan is seen having a chat with little Maryam, who looks super cute in a pink hoodie and matching hair band, with ice cream cones on both her hands.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's birthday post for his daughter Maryam, below:

